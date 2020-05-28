Williamson seeks to avoid answering ex-agent’s questions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

MIAMI (AP) — Attorneys for NBA rookie Zion Williamson seek to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Prime Sports Marketing and president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract.

Williamson previously sued in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports.

Ford’s attorneys submitted questions about whether Williamson’s family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke.

In a recent filing, attorneys for the New Orleans Pelicans rookie call the questions “a fishing expedition.”