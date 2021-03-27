Williamson scores 38, Pelicans use late run to top Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and center Boban Marjanovic (51) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 38 points and 10 of those came during New Orleans’ 18-8 run in the final 3:42 and Nickiel Alexander-Walker added 20 to lift the Pelicans to a 112-103 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks.

Williamson had 39 points in a close loss to Denver on Friday night and recorded his 23rd consecutive game of at least 20 points.

The Mavericks played without forward Luka Doncic, who sat out with an illness, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who was resting on the second half of back-to-back games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half for Dallas.