Williamson scores 37 points, Pelicans beat 76ers 101-94

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, April 9, 2021. The Pelicans won 101-94. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 on Friday night.

Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans’ first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71.

He scored three more times after the 76ers pulled to 94-87 with 4:03 left.

Williamson was 15 of 28 from the field and added 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.