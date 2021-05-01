Williamson scores 37; Pelicans beat Wolves 140-136 in OT

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored nine of his 37 points in overtime and the New Orleans Pelicans came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-136 on Saturday.

Lonzo Ball had a career-high 33 points, including a career-high-tying eight 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds.

Willy Hernangomez added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

His putback with 21.9 seconds left completed New Orleans’ comeback from down 10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and 11 assists.