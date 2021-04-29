Williamson scores 27 as Pelicans top Thunder 109-95

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks next to Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 27 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-95.

Williamson also had eight rebounds and six assists. Brandon Ingram added 24 points for New Orleans.

The Pelicans are in the hunt for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings and a berth in the play-in tournament.

They had lost six of eight and were coming off a 114-112 loss to Denver.

Lu Dort scored 17 points, Theo Maledon added 16 and Moses Brown grabbed 18 rebounds for the Thunder.

The Pelicans are back in action Saturday at Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

