Williamson attorney: allegations of ineligibility ‘baseless’

Attorneys for NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent are continuing their legal push to examine whether the former Duke All-American accepted improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.
Williamson’s attorney says allegations that Williamson was ineligible to play college basketball are “baseless.”
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract.
Williamson had filed his own lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports.