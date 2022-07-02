NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD.com) – As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported, Zion Williamson agreed to a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Wojnarowski said Williamson’s contract would be worth $231 million, and the details of the former number one overall pick’s extension include the high mark.

The extension has became a five-year deal with an initial value of $193 million.

Fellow ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez added, if Williamson made an All-NBA team, earned the regular season MVP award or won Defensive Player of the Year in the upcoming season, a “supermax escalator” clause would go into effect and increase Williamson’s contract value to $231 million.

Foot surgery and rehabilitation caused the former Duke Blue Devil to miss the entire 2021-22 season, but during his sophomore campaign, Williamson averaged 27 points-per-game in 61 contests and became the 12th play in league history to reach 2,000 career points in his first 80 games played.

Williamson an All-Star in 2021 and All-Rookie first team in 2020.