LSU guard Eric Gaines (2) goes to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over No. 12 LSU 65-58.

The Razorbacks ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.

Arkansas won on the road for the first time this season and improved to 12-5 overall.

Williams finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

JD Notae had 19 points for the Razorbacks.

Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU, which is 15-2.