Will youth be served? Click here for LSU Vandy preview and the Ed-itorial

Last Saturday, LSU had 10 players make their first starts as Tigers. And, the results were not good.
The Tigers fell to Mississippi State 44-34. A young secondary was battered for 623 passing yards, an SEC record by State quarterback KJ Costello. Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley, one of the best players at his position in America, missed the game with an undisclosed illness.
The Tigers have a chance to bounce back Saturday night, as a 21 point favorite at Vanderbilt.
Here’s our Ed-itorial on the Tigers.
LSU has won 8 straight games against Vandy. The Tigers, ranked 20th in the Associated Press Poll, and 17th in the Coaches Poll, are playing their 33rd straight game as ranked team.
Game time is 6:30 pm. The game will be televised on the SEC network.