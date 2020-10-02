Will youth be served? Click here for LSU Vandy preview and the Ed-itorial

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Jaray Jenkins #10 of the LSU Tigers runs for a first down past Shawn Preston Jr. #12 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Last Saturday, LSU had 10 players make their first starts as Tigers. And, the results were not good.

The Tigers fell to Mississippi State 44-34. A young secondary was battered for 623 passing yards, an SEC record by State quarterback KJ Costello. Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley, one of the best players at his position in America, missed the game with an undisclosed illness.

The Tigers have a chance to bounce back Saturday night, as a 21 point favorite at Vanderbilt.

Here’s our Ed-itorial on the Tigers.

LSU has won 8 straight games against Vandy. The Tigers, ranked 20th in the Associated Press Poll, and 17th in the Coaches Poll, are playing their 33rd straight game as ranked team.

Game time is 6:30 pm. The game will be televised on the SEC network.