Will Wade statement on George Floyd : “Now is the time for actions”

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Basketball Coach, Will Wade, is speaking out in the wake of the George Floyd killing and the demonstrations that follow his death.

The following is a statement from Coach Will Wade: pic.twitter.com/gmryI0eMbP — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) June 1, 2020

In a statement released Monday morning, Wade believes now is not a time for words, but rather a time for action.

“At this point, though, all words ring hollow. Now is not a time for words. Now is a time for action.I don’t yet know what my actions are going to entail. But I’m going to listen to the members of our team and I’m going to listen to other thoughtful leaders on this subject. I’m going to be the best ally that I can be moving forward. There remains much more work to do to combat injustice and I fully embrace the responsibility of doing my part to stand up for what’s right. We all must do more.”

Will Wade is not the only member of the LSU Athletics family to speak out about the death of George Floyd as well as racial injustice.

Former LSU Guard, Skylar Mays, was seen taking part in a peaceful rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Baton Rouge.

Other athletes like, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Joe Burrow have previously released statements on social media, advocating for a change in society and to ultimately outlaw racial injustice.

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s make the right chose so our kids kids wont have to grow up in this world we’ve creaTed. I’m pray for PEACE. I pray for resolutions. I pray for NO MORE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

We need a end goal!!

We have stories that go on for thousands of years about the police brutality, racism, death!!! The protesters that’s out now are putting themselves in further danger and not without reason but what are we trying to accomplish?? — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 30, 2020