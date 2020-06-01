Will Wade statement on George Floyd : “Now is the time for actions”

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Basketball Coach, Will Wade, is speaking out in the wake of the George Floyd killing and the demonstrations that follow his death.
In a statement released Monday morning, Wade believes now is not a time for words, but rather a time for action.
“At this point, though, all words ring hollow. Now is not a time for words. Now is a time for action.I don’t yet know what my actions are going to entail. But I’m going to listen to the members of our team and I’m going to listen to other thoughtful leaders on this subject. I’m going to be the best ally that I can be moving forward. There remains much more work to do to combat injustice and I fully embrace the responsibility of doing my part to stand up for what’s right. We all must do more.”
Will Wade is not the only member of the LSU Athletics family to speak out about the death of George Floyd as well as racial injustice.
Former LSU Guard, Skylar Mays, was seen taking part in a peaceful rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Baton Rouge.
Other athletes like, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Joe Burrow have previously released statements on social media, advocating for a change in society and to ultimately outlaw racial injustice.