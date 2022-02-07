BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Since their 3-game win streak over SEC opponents Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida, the Tigers are 1-7 on a 3-game losing streak.

In his 9 years as a head coach, Will Wade says he has never had a losing stretch like this.

“We’re out of rhythm, we’re out of sync. We’ve got to find something to ignite us to get us back in sync. Health is a part of why we are not in rhythm, not in sync. At the end of the day, I certainly have to do a better job. I’m the one in charge of the program. We’ve got to be better; we can’t keep losing like this,” says LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade.

LSU has been without its leader and point guard Xavier Pinson since he suffered a knee injury in the win against Tennessee a month ago.

Pinson has missed 6 games and was limited in the Tigers’ losses to TCU and Ole Miss.

Wade says having Pinson back in the lineup would make all the difference.

“If we could get Pinson back close to 100 percent, we wouldn’t be sitting here having this conversation right now. I know the numbers look, what is he averaging? 10 points per game? There’s so much other stuff that he brings to our team. Not to mention, the guys have a ton of confidence in him. But there’s so much other stuff that he brings to the team. The biggest thing that could help us is to have him back,” says Wade.

Will Wade says Pinson worked out in pregame warmups at Vanderbilt and he has looked better each day.

His return would bring more options and accountability for an LSU team 7th in SEC standings.

LSU is back in action Tuesday night at Texas A&M.