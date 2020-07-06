Will Wade, Eric Konkol talk about LSU-La. Tech basketball matchup

BOSSIER CITY, La. – In November, the LSU Men’s Basketball team will once again travel to North Louisiana to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a neutral-site game at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

The game is scheduled to take place Tuesday, November 24th.

Tickets will be available for purchase Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

They run anywhere from $15-$95.

The Bulldogs will serve as the home team for the event.



According to Louisiana Tech Athletics, LA Tech travelled to face LSU in Baton Rouge in 2018 and the two teams met in Ruston last November in the Hoops 4 Disaster Relief exhibition game.

