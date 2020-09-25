Will Saints bounce back against Green Bay? click here for preview and Ed’s Editorial

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It is only week 3, but its a big week for the Green Bay Packers, 2-0, and a bigger week for the Saints, 1-1, for Sunday night’s game in the Superdome.

Here’s an Ed-itorial on why the Saints may have faltered against the Raiders but still are favored against the Packers, by a field goal.

The Packers are averaging 42.5 points a game.

The Saints injury report includes wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is out with an ankle injury for the second straight week.

What to watch for: Pro Football Focus says Drew Brees’ rating as passer in their formula is 60.6 after two games. Last year, the website said it was 90.1.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 6 TD passes, and zero interceptions in two games. His passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus is 94.8, best at his position in the NFL.

Rodgers said the Packers and Saints both have high aspirations.

Kickoff is 7:20 Sunday night at the Superdome.