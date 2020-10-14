Will New Orleans host the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII?

NFL to vote on moving the Super Bowl LVIII to new city.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- New Orleans might not be hosting the Super Bowl in 2024 due to a scheduling conflict. NFL owners are voting Wednesday, October 14 on whether or not the big game needs to kick off from a different city.

The conflict is with Mardi Gras. We wouldn’t totally lose out though if the NFL decides to move the 2024 game out of New Orleans.

There are talks that if they do move the Super Bowl, New Orleans would host the following year in 2025.

New Orleans was first awarded the game in May 2018 but, the NFL’s new labor contract with the NFLPA allows for a 17th game to be added to the schedule as early as 2021.

Here’s the problem with that, extending the season would put the Super Bowl just two days before Mardi Gras since there’s an early Easter that year.

City officials say, New Orleans is fully capable of still being the host in 2024.

As of right now, the new host of the 2024 game won’t be decided just yet. There is talk though, that the front runner might be Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

We are hoping to have more answers after the NFL’s meeting Wednesday.