NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This Sunday, #5 LSU takes on #8 FSU in a college football game in Orlando. The game will be exclusively broadcast on WGNO-TV ABC, but since WGNO-TV ABC was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WGNO-TV ABC to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WGNO-TV ABC has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

· WGNO-TV ABC is also available on streaming services s as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, WGNO-TV ABC broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

· Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux or Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill.

WGNO-TV ABC’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.

