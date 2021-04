Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the sideline during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Chris Simms explains why the Cincinnati Bengals should take an offensive tackle with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as opposed to a wide receiver.

–Video via NBC Sports–

