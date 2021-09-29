Braggin’ rights: Which college football team in Louisiana has the best-looking helmet?

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 22: Jordan Baldwin #28 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Derrick Dillon #19 of the LSU Tigers exchange words during the second half of a game at Tiger Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When it comes to football, the helmet is not only the most important piece of equipment on the field in terms of player safety, but it is also the most visible.

The helmet along with whatever decal slapped on the side of it – with the notable exception of teams like Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, etc. – represents the school’s identity, colors and pride.

So, with that said, which college football program in Louisiana has the best-looking lid in the state?

Place team loyalty and school affiliation aside, then take an honest look at the gallery below and decide for yourself. Make sure to head over to WGNO’s official Twitter and Facebook posts and let us know.

Tulane Green Wave (Photo: Richie Mills | WGNO)

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

Northwestern State Demons (Photo: NSU)

Southeastern Louisiana Lions (Photo: SLU)

Southern Jaguars (Photo: Southern University)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Photo: La. Tech)

Grambling State Tigers (Photo: Grambling)

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (Photo: ULM)

McNeese State Cowboys (Photo: McNeese State)

Nicholls State Colonels (Photo: Nicholls State)

