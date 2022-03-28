Overall Record: 17-7

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

March 23 (Wed.) – LOUISIANA TECH (L, 6-7 – 12 innings)

March 25 (Fri.) – at Florida (L, 2-7)

March 26 (Sat.) – at Florida (W, 16-4)

March 27 (Sun.) – at Florida (W, 11-2)

This Week’s Schedule

March 29 (Tue.) – UL MONROE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 31 (Thu.) – AUBURN, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

April 1 (Fri.) – AUBURN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 2 (Sat.) – AUBURN, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU posted an SEC series victory over seventh-ranked Florida last weekend, marking the Tigers’ first series win in Gainesville since 2012 … LSU handed Florida its first SEC series loss at home since May 2019 … the Tigers play host to UL Monroe on Tuesday before beginning Week 3 of SEC play at 6 p.m. CT Thursday versus Auburn in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … LSU, which is 3-3 in the SEC, is in a four-way tie for second place in the Western Division, two games behind Arkansas (5-1).

Brayden Jobert

Designated hitter Brayden Jobert led LSU to a series win at No. 7 Florida by batting .444 (4-for-9) in two games against the Gators with three homers, five runs scored and nine RBI … Jobert’s two-run homer in the fourth inning on Sunday broke a scoreless tie and ignited a four-run LSU outburst … Jobert later highlighted a seven-run sixth inning with a three-run dinger that gave LSU a 10-0 lead in the Tigers’ 11-2 win, as he collected a career-best five RBI in the game … his first homer of the weekend came on Saturday, when his three-run blast was the signature blow of a six-run third inning … Jobert also added an RBI single in the ninth inning of the Tigers’ 16-4 win.

Grant Taylor

Freshman right-hander Grant Taylor pitched LSU to a series-clinching win on Sunday over seventh-ranked Florida in Gainesville with the longest outing of his career … Taylor entered the game in the fourth inning in relief of fellow true freshman Samuel Dutton and pitched the rest of the game, limiting the Gators to two run on four hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and a career-best six strikeouts … beginning with the final out of the seventh inning, Taylor retired seven of the eight Florida hitters he faced to end the game … Taylor’s effort helped LSU hand Florida its first SEC series loss at home since May 2019.

Hitting Notes

LSU’s 16-4 win over Florida on Saturday marked the Tigers’ second-largest margin of victory in a game played at Gainesville … the largest margin of victory for LSU in Gainesville was 14 runs when the Tigers defeated the Gators, 18-4, on March 1, 1986 … LSU outscored the Gators, 29-13, an outhit Florida, 29-17, in last weekend’s series … the Tigers pounded out 14 extra-base hits in three games, including six doubles and eight home runs … infielder Jordan Thompson batted .417 (5-for-12) in the Florida series with two doubles, four runs and one RBI … Thompson started Games 2 and 3 at second base, switching positions with Cade Doughty, the former second baseman who started at shortstop on Saturday and Sunday … catcher Hayden Travinski hit his first two homers of the season during the series, and centerfielder Dylan Crews homered and collected four RBI … first baseman Tre’ Morgan launched his first homer of the year on Sunday, and he drove in three runs.

Pitching Notes

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard defeated Florida on Saturday, blanking the Gators through the first five innings of his outing … Hilliard worked 5.2 innings, limiting Florida to four runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts … freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton made his first career collegiate start on Sunday and shut out Florida in a 3.2-inning outing, allowing just one hit with three walks and one strikeout … the LSU pitching staff limited Florida to a .183 team batting average over the weekend, allowing just 17 hits in 93 at-bats.

2022 NCBWA Division I Poll

March 28, 2022

Rank School, Record, Previous

1. Tennessee, 23-1, 3

2. Arkansas, 18-4, 2

3. Virginia, 22-2, 8

4. Oregon State, 17-5, 6

5. Vanderbilt, 19-4, 1

6. Texas Tech, 20-5, 11

7. Texas, 19-7, 4

8. Oklahoma State, 18-6, 14

9. Florida State, 16-7, 10

10. Ole Miss, 16-7, 5

11. LSU, 17-7, 16

12. TCU, 18-5, 20

13. Florida, 17-7, 7

14. Arizona, 17-7, 9

15. Louisville, 19-5, 24

16. Miami, 17-6, 29

17. Georgia, 18-6, 17

18. North Carolina, 18-6, 13

19. Notre Dame, 12-5, 15

20. Stanford, 12-8, 19

21. Gonzaga, 16-6, 23

22. Dallas Baptist, 15-8, RV

23. Texas State, 20-5, 21

24. Georgia Tech, 16-9, 12

25. Oregon, 16-7, RV

26. Maryland, 18-5, 22

27. Connecticut, 17-5, 27

28. Liberty, 15-7, 18

29. Purdue, 18-1, RV

30. Old Dominion, 18-4, 25

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Auburn (17-7), California (11-12), California Baptist (16-6), Charlotte (16-7), Clemson (16-7), College of Charleston (15-9), Davidson (19-4), Florida Gulf Coast University (18-6), Georgia Southern (17-7), Grand Canyon (16-9), Kennesaw State (16-7), Kentucky (17-8), Long Beach State (12-10), Louisiana Tech (18-6), Mercer (20-5), Michigan (13-10), Mississippi State (15-10), NC State (15-8), North Dakota State (15-8), Rutgers (16-6), San Diego (15-7), SE Missouri State (17-5), South Alabama (16-6), South Carolina (12-11), Southern Illinois (17-7), Southern Miss (17-7), Stetson (14-9), Tennessee Tech (15-7), Texas A&M (14-9), Troy (16-7), UC Irvine (15-8), UC Santa Barbara (16-5), UCLA (15-8), USC (14-8), USF (17-7), Virginia Tech (14-6), Wake Forest (18-6), West Virginia (13-8).

Dropped out: Clemson (26), Wake Forest (28), Mississippi State (30).

USA Today Coaches Poll

March 28, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Tennessee (30), 23-1, 774, 5

2, Arkansas, 18-4, 694, 4

3, Virginia (1), 22-2, 668, 8

4, Oregon State, 17-5, 654, 6

5, Vanderbilt, 19-4, 620, 1

6, Texas Tech, 20-5, 615, 11

7, Florida State, 16-7, 547, 10

8, Texas, 19-7, 543, 3

9, Oklahoma State, 18-6, 512, 13

10, Ole Miss, 16-7, 509, 2

11, TCU, 18-5, 408, 19

t12, LSU, 17-7, 372, 18

t12, Florida, 17-7, 372, 7

14, Louisville, 19-5, 369, 22

15, Arizona, 17-7, 355, 9

16, Notre Dame, 12-5, 262, 15

17, Georgia, 18-6, 261, 14

18, North Carolina, 18-6, 251, 12

19, Miami, 17-6, 222, NR

20, Texas State, 20-5, 178, 21

21, Georgia Tech, 16-9, 122, 16

22, Oregon, 16-7, 120, NR

t23, Maryland, 18-5, 105, 20

t23, Gonzaga, 16-6, 105, 25

25, Dallas Baptist, 15-8, 94, NR

Dropped Out

No. 17 Liberty; No. 23 Clemson; No. 24 Stanford.

Others Receiving Votes

Stanford 78; Connecticut 50; Wake Forest 45; Purdue 34; Liberty 33; North Carolina State 22; Clemson 14; UCLA 12; Georgia Southern 12; San Diego 11; Old Dominion 8; Auburn 6; Mercer 5; Southern Miss 3; Louisiana Tech 3; Indiana State 3; UC Santa Barbara 1; South Alabama 1; Rutgers 1; Charlotte 1.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

March 28, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 23-1, 5

2, Arkansas, 18-4, 3

3, Oregon State, 17-5, 6

4, Virginia, 22-2, 10

5, Florida State, 16-7, 7

6, Oklahoma State, 18-6, 9

7, Texas Tech, 20-5, 16

8, Texas, 19-7, 2

9, Vanderbilt, 19-4, 4

10, Ole Miss, 16-7, 1

11, Louisville, 19-5, 18

12, TCU, 18-5, 19

13, LSU, 17-7, 21

14, Florida, 17-7, 8

15, Arizona, 17-7, 11

16, Notre Dame, 12-5, 12

17, Miami, 17-6, NR

18, North Carolina, 18-6, 13

19, Dallas Baptist, 15-8, NR

20, Texas State, 20-5, 20

21, Oregon, 16-7, NR

22, Georgia Tech, 16-9, 14

23, Georgia, 18-6, 17

24, Gonzaga, 16-6, 23

25, Connecticut, 17-5, 25

Dropped Out

Liberty, 15-7, 15

Maryland, 18-5, 22

Clemson, 16-7, 24

Perfect Game Top 25

March 28, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 23-1, 1

2, Oklahoma State, 18-6, 4

3, Virginia, 18-6, 8

4, Texas Tech, 20-5, 11

5, Oregon State, 17-5, 7

6, Arkansas, 18-4, 6

7, Vanderbilt, 19-4, 2

8, Florida State, 16-7, 10

9, Texas, 19-7, 3

10, TCU, 18-5, 13

11, Ole Miss, 16-7, 5

12, Louisville, 19-5, 19

13, Notre Dame, 12-5, 9

14, Miami, 17-6, 22

15, LSU, 17-7, 21

16, Oregon, 16-7, NR

17, Dallas Baptist, 15-8, NR

18, Florida, 17-7, 14

19, UConn, 16-5, 18

20, Texas State, 20-5, 20

21, Louisiana Tech, 18-6, NR

22, North Carolina, 18-6, 17

23, Georgia Tech, 16-9, 12

24, Arizona, 17-7, 15

25, Gonzaga, 16-6, NR

Also Considered:

East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Grand Canyon, San Diego, UC Santa Barbara

Dropped Out:

#16 Liberty, #23 Maryland, #24 Wake Forest, #25 Clemson

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

March 28, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Tennessee (23-1), 495, 2

2. Virginia (22-2), 493, 3

3. Vanderbilt (19-4), 491, 1

4. Arkansas (18-4), 488, 5

5. Louisville (19-5), 484, 15

6. Texas Tech. (20-5), 482, 16

7. Texas (19-7), 480, 4

8. Oregon St. (17-5), 479, 11

9. Texas St. (20-5), 477, 9

10. Oklahoma St. (18-6), 475, 25

11. Oregon (16-7), 474, 21

12. Miami, Fla. (17-6), 471, 23

13. Florida St. (16-7), 469, 22

14. North Carolina (18-6), 467, 6

15. Georgia (18-6), 466, 7

16. Purdue (18-1), 464, 17

17. LSU (17-7), 463, 14

18. Florida (17-7), 461, 13

19. Arizona (17-7), 460, 10

20. Mississippi (16-7), 457, 8

21. U.C. Santa Barbara (16-5), 454, NR

22. NC State (15-8), 452, NR

23. Louisiana Tech. (18-6), 450, NR

24. Texas Christian (18-5), 448, 27

25. UCLA (15-8), 446, NR

26. San Diego (15-7), 444, NR

27. Southern Mississippi (17-7), 442, NR

28. Old Dominion (18-4), 439, 18

29. Notre Dame (12-5), 437, 19

30. Gonzaga (16-6), 435, 24

Baseball America Top 25

March 28, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 23-1, 7

2, Oregon State, 17-5, 3

3, Virginia, 22-2, 4

4, Arkansas, 18-4, 6

5, Florida State, 16-7, 8

6, Oklahoma State, 18-6, 10

7, Texas Tech, 20-5, 23

8, Louisville, 19-5, 15

9, Ole Miss, 16-7, 1

10, Texas, 19-7, 3

11, Vanderbilt, 19-4, 5

12, Arizona, 17-7, 17

13, Miami, 17-6, 24

14, Notre Dame, 12-5, 11

15, North Carolina, 18-6, 14

16, Florida, 17-7, 9

17, Gonzaga, 16-6, 19

18, Dallas Baptist, 15-8, NR

19, Texas State, 20-5, 22

20, Oregon, 16-7, NR

21, LSU, 17-7, NR

22, Liberty, 15-7, 13

23, Charlotte, 16-7, NR

24, Stanford, 12-8, 18

25, Maryland, 18-5, 21

(Recap via LSU Athletics)