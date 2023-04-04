BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A parade and gathering honoring the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team are set for Wednesday, April 5.

The Championship Celebration will start with a parade at 6:30 p.m. followed by a celebration in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. It’s free to attend.

Fans can line up along the parade route early. It’ll start at the School of Music, go down Dalrymple Drive, hang left on at Field House Drive, then continue to North Stadium Drive and Victory Hill.

In case of severe weather, the parade will be canceled. The indoor portion will still go on.

LSU provided all the details you will need to know in order to attend, including a map of the parade route and parking areas. Click here for more information.

The Tigers took down Iowa and Caitlin Clark, 102-85 on Sunday afternoon. Almost 10 million viewers watched the NCAA championship.