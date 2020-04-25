What could have been a historic track & field season for Corey Wren

RIVER RIDGE, La.- After terrorizing defenses with 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns on the football field, Corey Wren began his track and field season with his 3rd Division I 60-meter state title in February.



He was invited to compete for the 60-meter National Championship at the New Balance Indoor Championships in New York.

That opportunity was taken away because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



“Even though we didn’t get to go to the event, Corey received All-American honors for indoor,” says John Curtis Track and Field Head Coach Preston Curtis.



A feat only a few Patriots accomplished at John Curtis.



Last year, Corey had a breakout year on the outdoor circuit.

He won the Allstate Sugar Bowl classic 100-meter dash with a blazing 10.41 seconds. That would go down as the second-fastest time in the nation and a personal best.



Something Wren could easily build on as a senior.



” Outdoor he would’ve helped or 4×1 probably break another school record, he would’ve run an amazing 100-dash time, and he would have run a great 200 time and probably been a state champion in those two events,” said Curtis.



Despite his many talents on the track, Coach Preston Curtis believes his future lies on the football field.



“I think he’s going to do what he is best suited for. Obviously he loves football and he’s a track guy but football is probably where his future is and that speed is hard to teach.”



As Corey bids farewell to his outdoor track and field season, he prepares for his first semester of college football at Florida State University.