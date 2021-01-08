What are the odds? Saints vs Bears NFL betting analysis

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend and that means it’s time to get ready for the Saints to take on the Bears. Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com is back joining Hank Allen to break down the betting lines for this game.
The Saints are heavy favorites in this one and Jason likes the fact that the offense seems to be getting healthy. The Bears come in to the game with a better offense than earlier in the season but the defense has been underwhelming. Find out what he likes in this game.
In other playoff action Jason thinks Washington could be a sneaky underdog with a home game against Tampa Bay. Could they pull off an upset over Brady?
Plus we take a look at Super Bowl odds as well as the NCAA championship between Alabama and Ohio State.