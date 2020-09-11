What are the odds? Saints and Tulane start the season as favorites

Football is back and so are the odds on the teams and games.

Football is back and so are the odds on the teams and games. Hank Allen is joined by Jason Logan of Covers.com to break down the action for the upcoming weekend.

The NFL season is here and we have a big one to start things off as the Saints welcome Tampa Bay. The Saints are currently the betting favorites but have not fared so well in season openers over the past few years.

The Saints are one of the favorites to win the NFC and rank fairly high on the list for Super Bowl favorites as well. Jason has the details on that.

Plus Tulane opens up against South Alabama as favorites. Could they be a smart bet?