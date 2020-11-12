What are the odds? Saints and The Masters in November!

2020 has been a weird year and that continues in the sports world this weekend as The Masters takes place in Augusta

2020 has been a weird year and that continues in the sports world this weekend as The Masters takes place in Augusta. Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com joins Hank Allen to talk football and golf.

First off Jason helps to break down the Saints-49ers game. The Saints are coming off a huge win but San Francisco gets a few players back from the Covid list so does Jason think the Saints are a good bet with the points? There’s actually another bet he likes better.

After that the talk turns to the Masters. It’s going to be different this year not only because of the calendar but also the weather, the course, the crowds, and how players have been handling the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Jason breaks down the favorites to take home the green jacket and also how the odds stack up for Tiger Woods. Lots of insight on how this could all play out that you don’t want to miss.

Then we talk about Tulane and their game against Army. Jason gives you some tips how you should be thinking about this game as well.