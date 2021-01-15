What are the odds? NFL Divisional round Saints vs Bucs

When Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason a lot of people immediately thought of the potential matchup against Drew Brees in the NFL playoffs

When Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason a lot of people immediately thought of the potential matchup against Drew Brees in the NFL playoffs. This weekend that potential will be realized as the Saints host the Bucs for the right to go to the NFC Championship game.

Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com joins Hank Allen to break down the game and talk about the betting angle. The line initially opened as high as the Saints -4 but has come down some since then.

The two teams are fairly similar and Jason talks about the potential for fewer points than you might expect. He tells you which way he is leaning.

Plus we talk about the surprising AFC matchup between the Chiefs and Browns.

And it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2021 college football season. Jason has some early odds on the teams favored to win it all, as well as potential Heisman candidates and whether or not an LSU player could be a good bet.

