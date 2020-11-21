What are the odds? New QB for the Saints, LSU vs Hogs, and Pelicans futures

Another big sports weekend is here and this one has some interesting quirks to go with it as most do lately.

Another big sports weekend is here and this one has some interesting quirks to go with it as most do lately. First off Hank Allen is once again joined by Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com to break down all the betting angles.

The Saints come into the game against the Falcons without Drew Brees, but Jason says that doesn’t impact the line as much as you may think. Other star players still mean the Saints are favorites and he thinks that may be the way to go.

LSU hasn’t played a game seemingly since the spring. But finally they take on Arkansas this weekend. The last time out was on Halloween and turnovers were an issue. The line has moved early on this one and Jason lets you know why.

Plus the NBA draft was this week. The Pelicans have been moving a lot of pieces around, including a new head coach. Things are looking up though according to Jason and he has some info on some of the futures options out there.