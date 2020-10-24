What are the odds? LSU with a new QB, Saints down top two WR

Both the Saints and LSU are dealing with the loss of some key players heading into the games this weekend.

Jason Logan of Covers.com sits down with Hank Allen to talk about the lines and how they have moved with the latest news.

LSU continues to be favorites even though they are starting a true freshman quarterback. Jason has some insight into which way this could go.

The Saints are still missing some offensive weapons plus take on a Panthers team with some familiar faces.

Tulane has a tough test when they take on SMU. According to Jason this is the highest total of the week so don’t expect much defense.