What are the odds: LSU season opener and futures plus Saints/Packers

Hank Allen is back with Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com to break down a big weekend of football. The SEC is back and that means LSU kicks off their season. They are heavy favorites against Mississippi State. What does the future hold this season?

Plus the Saints look to rebound against a tough Packers team on Sunday night. How does the line shape up in this one.

And Tulane will try to rebound after blowing a 24-0 lead over Navy last week.

Get all the details and how you should be playing these lines.