What are the odds? LSU season finale and Saints/Chiefs

The SEC regular season wraps up for LSU this weekend as they take on Ole Miss and the Saints take on the Chiefs in what some think could be a Super Bowl preview.

Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com joins Hank Allen to break down all the action. First off is LSU coming off that big road win at Florida. Jason thinks this is a prime letdown spot for the Tigers. Plus Ole Miss has the best offense in the SEC and that doesn’t bode well for the LSU secondary.

Then it’s on to the NFL on Sunday. After this segment was recorded Drew Brees was announced as the starter for the Saints. However Michael Thomas has been ruled out. You may be expecting a lot of points in this game, but Jason says the trends may point in the other direction.

