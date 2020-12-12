What are the odds? LSU/Florida and Saints/Eagles

Another weekend of football is here and we are breaking down the lines and analyzing some of the bets you could make

Another weekend of football is here and we are breaking down the lines and analyzing some of the bets you could make. Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com joins Hank Allen to talk about LSU and the Saints.

LSU are pretty heavy underdogs as they take on Florida. The Gators sport one of the Heisman frontrunners at QB and Jason says could be looking for style points to try to make the playoffs.

The total in the Saints and Eagles games is pretty low but both teams have been hitting the under in their recent games. Will it happen again?

As always follow Jason at Covers.com for the latest.