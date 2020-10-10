What are the odds? LSU and Saints

Get the inside information on how to bet the big games this weekend.

Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com is back with Hank Allen to talk about the upcoming weekend of football.

First off there was a big line movement when the LSU game against Missouri got moved to Columbia. What does that mean for you and what does Jason think will be the way to play that?

Plus the Saints are still looking a bit shaky and the defense is not doing well. The numbers may surprise you a little. Jason looks at some ways to bet this game.

Plus some really good betting information on trends and ways you could improve your odds in the sports world.