What are the odds? LSU and Saints try to bounce back

Hank Allen and Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com are back to break down the upcoming weekend of football in the area. Both LSU and the Saints are coming off of disappointing losses and will look to rebound this weekend.

LSU will take on Vandy in the second weekend of SEC play. Jason says you have to like their chances to win but also may have a surprising take on the point total of the game.

The Saints could be in another shoot out when they head to Detroit. Jason likes the over in this one and has some other options you may want to check out based on the match up.