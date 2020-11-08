What are the odds? Huge NFC South game plus wild election night swings

Everybody knows about the big game coming up between the Saints and Bucs. But how you should be looking at the lines?

Everybody knows about the big game coming up between the Saints and Bucs. But how you should be looking at the lines? Jason Logan of Covers.com joins Hank Allen to talk about the game.

How will the weather impact things and also some players returning for the Saints. You can get all the insight on what you should do.

Plus, election night was wild. Joe Biden has won the race for president. But when this video was recorded it was still up in the air. Regardless, the odds for each candidate on election night were swinging wildly back and forth. Jason talks about some unusual moves in the odds.

Keep in mind betting on political races is illegal in the U.S., but not in other parts of the world.

Follow Jason on Covers.com for all the latest analysis.