What are the odds? Big weekend of football for Saints and Green Wave

It’s going to be a huge weekend of football on WGNO between the Green Wave and the Saints. Hank Allen sits down with Jason Logan of http://www.covers.com to break down all the action.

First the Saints open as favorites heading out to Las Vegas. The line dropped a bit though as news of the Michael Thomas injury emerged. Jason says you may be able to get the team now at a favorable number.

Alvin Kamara is the favorite to score the first touchdown in the new stadium of the Raiders. Jason has a couple of sleeper picks though that pay better.

After that we talk Tulane. They struggled in their opening win, but not as bad as Navy in their opener. Weather could play a factor in this one.

Finally the Louisiana Rajun’ Cajuns are ranked after a big week one win on the road at Iowa State. But with a number of players out and a couple of weird scores in that first game Jason says you may want to stay away from this one.