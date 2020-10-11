What a game: Brother Martin defeats Jesuit 45-42 in shootout win

Harvey, La – On Saturday, the Brother Martin Crusaders defeated the Jesuit Blue Jays 45-42 at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.

With the win, Brother Martin improves to 2-0 on the season.

It was a back-and-forth battle throughout the night. Late in the fourth quarter, Jesuit regained the lead when Jack Larriviere connected with Luke Besh in the endzone to make it a 42-38 game.

Brother Martin marched down the field and responded with a game-winning touchdown courtesy of Jaylon Spears, who ran in the score with under 20 seconds remaining in the game.

