NEW ORLEANS — WGNO’s Friday Night Sports, presented by Delgado Community College, returns tonight at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

Join WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels and Delgado Community College head baseball coach Joe Scheurmann as they take us through all of the top prep sports action this week.

Tonight’s show features the latest prep soccer headlines with Holy Cross head soccer coach Matt Millet as teams enter the semi-final round of playoffs.

Holy Cross head basketball coach Mister Kirkwood will break down all of tonight’s high school basketball games and his thoughts on the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

Catch the WGNO Sports team at these matchups tonight:

St. Augustine vs. Archbishop Shaw

Mandeville vs. St. Paul’s

Brother Martin vs. John Curtis

Again, the show starts at 11 p.m. tonight on Nola 38 the CW.

Tonight will be the first our four Friday Night Sports shows.