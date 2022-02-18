NEW ORLEANS — WGNO’s Friday Night Sports, presented by Delgado Community College, returns tonight at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

Join WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels and Delgado Community College head basketball coach Eddie Fields as they take us through all of the top prep sports action this week.

Tonight’s show features the latest prep soccer headlines with Holy Cross head soccer coach Matt Millet as teams wrap up the championship round of playoffs.

Holy Cross head basketball coach Mister Kirkwood will break down all of tonight’s high school basketball games and his thoughts on the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

Catch the WGNO Sports team at these matchups tonight:

St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Dominican

Newman vs. St. Charles

John Curtis vs. Archbishop Shaw

Again, the show starts at 11 p.m. tonight on Nola 38 the CW.

Tonight will be the second of four Friday Night Sports shows.