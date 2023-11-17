NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features the second round of the high school football postseason with some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head.
Friday night, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
St. Aug vs. John Curtis
Evangel vs. Archbishop Shaw
Belle Chasse vs. Destrehan
Ascension Episcopal vs. St. Charles Catholic
Alexandria vs. Brother Martin
Woodlawn of Baton Rouge vs. Edna Karr
St. Amant vs. Mandeville
De La Salle vs. E.D. White
Abbeville vs. Lutcher
Covenant Christian vs. St. Martin’s
Captain Shreve vs. Archbishop Rummel
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
