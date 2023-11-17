NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features the second round of the high school football postseason with some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head.

Friday night, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

St. Aug vs. John Curtis

Evangel vs. Archbishop Shaw

Belle Chasse vs. Destrehan

Ascension Episcopal vs. St. Charles Catholic

Alexandria vs. Brother Martin

Woodlawn of Baton Rouge vs. Edna Karr

St. Amant vs. Mandeville

De La Salle vs. E.D. White

Abbeville vs. Lutcher

Covenant Christian vs. St. Martin’s

Captain Shreve vs. Archbishop Rummel

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

