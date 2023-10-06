Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints offensive coordinator falls on his sword for a putrid unit.

“Ultimately it is my responsibility,” says Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Can Carmichael overcome an underperforming offensive line? Maybe his new quarterback isn’t everything he was cracked up to be? We discuss with Lester Ricard Jr.

The LSU defense, a sieve against Ole Miss. Is this fixable or is it a ‘wait till next year’ kind of issue?

The New Orleans Pelicans tip off training camp. Is this finally the year they piece it all together for a deep playoff run?

Plus, a huge turnout for a key vote regarding the LHSAA’s ‘select’ definition.

“It is not the best, but it is better than it was,” says Slidell principal Larry Favre.

What the vote meets for the upcoming high school football playoffs.

