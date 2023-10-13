NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Tulane fans are upset with their former AD, but their former quarterback is not.

“Thank you for your time at Tulane,” says former Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard Jr.

Is Lester correct or do those howling in protest have an olive & blue point?

We discuss.

DBU needs some more DB’s, but have they found something that works for what was a dysfunctional defense?

Were the Patriots that bad or the Saints that much better?

And the New Orleans Pelicans have been destroyed in their first two preseason games.

Does it mean anything? Or do we just shrug our shoulders and look forward to the regular season?

