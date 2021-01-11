WGNO Presents: Road to Tampa – Divisional Round Special – Friday at 6:30pm & 11pm

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints continue their march to Super Bowl LV and WGNO has their route all mapped out on a very special edition of Sports Zone Friday night.

The WGNO Sports team along with Coach J.T. Curtis will preview Sunday’s rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round as the New Orleans Saints look to defeat their divisional foe for a third and final time this season.

The 30-minute special will air Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on WGNO and at 11 p.m on NOLA38.

The NFC Divisional Round matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off this Sunday at 5:40 p.m.