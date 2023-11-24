NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in the quarterfinal round of the postseason.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
John Curtis vs. Catholic of BR
Notre Dame vs. St. Charles Catholic
Zachary vs. Destrehan
Archbishop Shaw vs. John F. Kennedy
Mandeville vs. Airline
Alexandria vs. Edna Karr
Riverside vs. St. Martin’s
Archbishop Rummel vs. St. Paul’s
Opelousas vs. Lutcher
Bogalusa vs. Union Parish
Pine vs. Sterlington
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
