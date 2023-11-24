NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in the quarterfinal round of the postseason.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

John Curtis vs. Catholic of BR

Notre Dame vs. St. Charles Catholic

Zachary vs. Destrehan

Archbishop Shaw vs. John F. Kennedy

Mandeville vs. Airline

Alexandria vs. Edna Karr

Riverside vs. St. Martin’s

Archbishop Rummel vs. St. Paul’s

Opelousas vs. Lutcher

Bogalusa vs. Union Parish

Pine vs. Sterlington

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

