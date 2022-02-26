NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The third and final day of the 2022 WGNO Baseball Classic concluded on Saturday at four ballparks around the New Orleans metro area.
Check the full list of Day 3 scores below:
At Chalmette High School — Chalmette, LA
- Jesuit 12, Chalmette 6
- Hahnville 1, Jesuit 10
- Hahnville 0, Rummel 4
At Holy Cross — New Orleans, LA
- Teurlings Catholic 11, Holy Cross 0
- Teurlings Catholic 7, Brother Martin 5
- Brother Martin 10 vs Holy Cross 4
At Mike Miley Playground — Metairie, LA
- St Aug 7, Riverside 6
- Newman 12, Riverside 2
At Shaw High School — Marrero, LA
- St. Martin’s 6, Shaw 7
- Lakeshore 2, Shaw 4