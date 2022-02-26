NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The third and final day of the 2022 WGNO Baseball Classic concluded on Saturday at four ballparks around the New Orleans metro area.

Check the full list of Day 3 scores below:

At Chalmette High School — Chalmette, LA

Jesuit 12, Chalmette 6

Hahnville 1, Jesuit 10

Hahnville 0, Rummel 4

At Holy Cross — New Orleans, LA

Teurlings Catholic 11, Holy Cross 0

Teurlings Catholic 7, Brother Martin 5

Brother Martin 10 vs Holy Cross 4

At Mike Miley Playground — Metairie, LA

St Aug 7, Riverside 6

Newman 12, Riverside 2

At Shaw High School — Marrero, LA

St. Martin’s 6, Shaw 7

Lakeshore 2, Shaw 4