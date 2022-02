NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a stellar opener, the second day of the 2022 WGNO Baseball Classic continued on Friday at four ballparks around the New Orleans metro area.

Check the full list of Day 2 scores below:

St. Aug 4, Chalmette 1

St. Martin’s 3, Brother Martin 13

Riverside 0, Jesuit 17

Holy Cross 2, Hahnville 3

Teurlings Catholic 12, Newman 4

Lakeshore 0, Rummel 11