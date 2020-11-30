WGNO & ABC will air 2 ‘Monday Night Football’ games in December

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has announced that two “Monday Night Football” games in December will be simulcast on ABC.

ABC will air the Buffalo-San Francisco game on Dec. 7 and the Bills-New England contest on Dec. 28.

ABC aired its first Monday Night game since the package moved to ESPN in 2006 on Sept. 21 when the Raiders had their first game in Las Vegas against New Orleans.

That game had a combined audience of 16,072,000 viewers.

It is anticipated that Walt Disney Company, which owns both ABC and ESPN, will try to get a package of games back on ABC when the next television contract with the league comes up for negotiations before the start of next season.