Wet and wild finish: LSU scores 13 points in the final 5:31 to beat Ole Miss

It was a bizarre end to a bizarre season.

In a pouring rain, LSU scored two touchdowns in the final 5:31 of the fourth quarter to pull out a 53-48 win over Ole Miss Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Max Johnson scored on a one yard sneak, and threw a 45 yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte with 1:34 to play.

Boutte caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage broke Josh Reed’s school record of 293 yards receiving vs Alabama in 2001. The yardage is also a SEC record.

Boutte said when JaMarr Chase opted out, and when Terrace Marshall did the same before the Alabama game, Boutte said he knew he had to step up.

“I needed to be receiver number one,” said Boutte.

Johnson completed 27 of 51 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss quaterback Matt Corral threw three touchdown passes, but he also threw five interceptions and fumbled on Ole Miss’ final drive with under a minute to play in LSU territory. Ali Gaye forced the fumble, and JaCoby Stevens recovered for LSU to seal the comeback win.

LSU finishes the season 5-5. The Tigers self imposed a bowl ban for 2020.

Orgeron was asked about possible coaching staff changes.

“I want to enjoy this victory,” said Orgeron.