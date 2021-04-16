Westbrook’s OT foul shots after Zion foul lift Wiz past Pels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime to lift the Washington Wizards past the New Orleans Pelicans 117-115.
That included a pair of free throws to break a tie with just one second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson.
This was a game between teams just hoping to qualify for the NBA’s play-in round.
Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of what would have been a seventh consecutive triple-double.
NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts.
Washington has won three games in a row. Brandon Ingram scored 34 and Williamson added 21.