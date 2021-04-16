Westbrook’s OT foul shots after Zion foul lift Wiz past Pels

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, right, late in the overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. Williamson was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime to lift the Washington Wizards past the New Orleans Pelicans 117-115.

That included a pair of free throws to break a tie with just one second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson.

This was a game between teams just hoping to qualify for the NBA’s play-in round.

Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of what would have been a seventh consecutive triple-double.

NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts.

Washington has won three games in a row. Brandon Ingram scored 34 and Williamson added 21.