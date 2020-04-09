Welcome back: UNO will fund the return of 25 seniors for 2020-2021 athletic year

The University of New Orleans announced that 25 seniors, granted an extra year of eligibility due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will have their scholarships fully funded for the next school year.

A University spokesman said the 25 will have the same benefits as this year.

The NCAA cancelled spring sports in March.

Director of Athletics Tim Duncan spoke about the decision on a video released by the University.

The University said the number of student athletes returning as seniors could grow.

Of the 25 who can return, 13 are in track and field, and 10 are in baseball.