LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Good news for the Raiders, the NFL says they have no more positive COVID-19 tests to report as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Raiders have two players, Damon Arnette and Trent Brown placed on the COVID-19 List this week and Jonathan Abram has had to self-isolate this week. 5 offensive linemen missed one day of practice this week as a precaution.