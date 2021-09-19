LIVE BLOG: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (1-0)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers grabs the facemask of Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (1-0) face the Carolina Panthers (1-0) at Bank of American Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Saints will be without eight assistant coaches on the sideline, due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Chase Hansen (groin), Erik McCoy (calf) and Pete Werner (hamstring) have been ruled OUT.

The Saints are coming off of a dominant 38-3 win over the Packers, while the Panthers defeated the Jets, 19-14 in quarterback Sam Darnold’s first game with the franchise.

