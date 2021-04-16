Week 2 of Friday Night Fastball returns tonight on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s premiere high school baseball sports show is back.

One of the three pillars of the WGNO Sports ‘Friday Night’ series, which includes Friday Night Football and Friday Night Sports, Friday Night Fastball returns this week.

We enter week two of five weekly episodes showcasing prep highlights, school spotlights and human interest stories on everything New Orleans baseball related.

This week, WGNO is catching up with St. Aug Pitcher/Designated Hitter Kenya Huggins to talk about his outstanding performance on the mound against the Jesuit Blue Jays and his baseball future.

We also highlight some area games that have been played this week despite the inclement weather.

Watch Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.